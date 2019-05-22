Guest Book View Sign Service Information Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 (209)-847-2211 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SUSAN MEDLEY

March 3, 1943-May 5, 2019

On May 5, 2019, Susan passed peacefully at home where she spent her final days surrounded by family and friends. She was born on March 3, 1943 to Clyde and Elsie Ulrich in Oakdale, Ca, where she spent the duration of her life. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1961. Soon after graduating she married her beloved husband, Wayne Medley and pursued a career as a cosmetologist. She later opened her own hair salon which she named Hair Expressions. Susan enjoyed gardening and vacationing in the mountains with family and friends. She loved her dogs and the occasional trip to the casino. Susan is survived by her husband of 57 years Wayne Medley, her two sons Randy Medley and Scott Medley (Stacey), grandchildren Haley, Seth, and Maxwell, her brother Charlie (Diane), sister in law Lori, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Elsie Ulrich and brother Edward Ulrich. Susan will forever live on in all the hearts that loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street, Oakdale, Ca 95361 at 10am. A reception will immediately follow at Oakdale Sportsmen's Club 840 N. Stearns Road, Oakdale. Donations in her memory can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, Ca 95356.

SUSAN MEDLEYMarch 3, 1943-May 5, 2019On May 5, 2019, Susan passed peacefully at home where she spent her final days surrounded by family and friends. She was born on March 3, 1943 to Clyde and Elsie Ulrich in Oakdale, Ca, where she spent the duration of her life. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1961. Soon after graduating she married her beloved husband, Wayne Medley and pursued a career as a cosmetologist. She later opened her own hair salon which she named Hair Expressions. Susan enjoyed gardening and vacationing in the mountains with family and friends. She loved her dogs and the occasional trip to the casino. Susan is survived by her husband of 57 years Wayne Medley, her two sons Randy Medley and Scott Medley (Stacey), grandchildren Haley, Seth, and Maxwell, her brother Charlie (Diane), sister in law Lori, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Elsie Ulrich and brother Edward Ulrich. Susan will forever live on in all the hearts that loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street, Oakdale, Ca 95361 at 10am. A reception will immediately follow at Oakdale Sportsmen's Club 840 N. Stearns Road, Oakdale. Donations in her memory can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, Ca 95356. Published in the Modesto Bee on May 22, 2019

