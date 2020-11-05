1/
Susan Switzer
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Lesly Switzer (Bellevile)
July 6, 1957 - Oct 10, 2020
We will miss Susan, a dear mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She leaves her son, Rodney, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandson Brandon, her 2 brothers along with so many friends. Her passing was unexpected, a simple accident in her home. Although she was born in South Lake Tahoe she always considered Modesto her home. She attended Thomas Downey High sch,ool, class of '75 and MJCC. Through her long work career, she finally settled on Certified Labs where she found an even larger family.
We are having a small ceremony celebrating her life Sat., Nov 7, at Lakewood Memorial Park near Hughson. Service will begin at 1:00pm.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved