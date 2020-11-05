Susan Lesly Switzer (Bellevile)July 6, 1957 - Oct 10, 2020We will miss Susan, a dear mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She leaves her son, Rodney, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandson Brandon, her 2 brothers along with so many friends. Her passing was unexpected, a simple accident in her home. Although she was born in South Lake Tahoe she always considered Modesto her home. She attended Thomas Downey High sch,ool, class of '75 and MJCC. Through her long work career, she finally settled on Certified Labs where she found an even larger family.We are having a small ceremony celebrating her life Sat., Nov 7, at Lakewood Memorial Park near Hughson. Service will begin at 1:00pm.