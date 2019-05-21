Susan Willer (1941 - 2019)
Obituary
Susan Jean Willer
Aug 27, 1941 - May 9, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce Susan's peaceful death on the morning of May 9th. Born in Oak Park, IL, she moved to Modesto in 1977 and made a career in social work both in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. She is survived by 3 children; Patrick, Steven and Kaye, and 5 grandchildren. She will be missed by her sister, Laurie, as well as her longtime friends and neighbors. Those who knew her will remember her for her gift of gab, great storytelling, and enjoyment in small things. Her death was preceded by the recent death of eldest son Richard Giblin. An informal celebration will be held at SpringHill Suites, 1901 W. Orangeburg Ave, 1-4pm on May 25. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations are given to the Stanislaus County Animal Shelter in Susan's name.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 21 to May 24, 2019
