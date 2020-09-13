Suzanne, D'ArcyJanuary 10, 1945 - August 29, 2020Suzanne D'Arcy passed away after a long struggle with Relapsing Polychondritis. She is survived by, her son Cristo D'Arcy (Veronica), granddaughter Abigail Rose D'Arcy and daughter Kimberly Ogden (Dan). Suzanne worked in Real Estate in Modesto with PMZ and Coldwell Banker. She relocated to Yountville, CA and enjoyed a second career at V. Sattui winery and as a watercolor artist.A safe socially distanced reception will be held at the home of Kimberly Ogden 1121 Oberlin Circle, Modesto CA 95350. 2-5pm September 26th.