1/1
Suzanne D'Arcy
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne, D'Arcy
January 10, 1945 - August 29, 2020
Suzanne D'Arcy passed away after a long struggle with Relapsing Polychondritis. She is survived by, her son Cristo D'Arcy (Veronica), granddaughter Abigail Rose D'Arcy and daughter Kimberly Ogden (Dan). Suzanne worked in Real Estate in Modesto with PMZ and Coldwell Banker. She relocated to Yountville, CA and enjoyed a second career at V. Sattui winery and as a watercolor artist.
A safe socially distanced reception will be held at the home of Kimberly Ogden 1121 Oberlin Circle, Modesto CA 95350. 2-5pm September 26th.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved