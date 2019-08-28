Suzy Rapp (1946 - 2019)
Service Information
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA
95380
(209)-634-5829
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Church
Obituary
Suzy Marie Rapp
Feb. 1946 ~ Aug. 2019
Suzy was born February 12, 1946 to Benjamin and Donna Judish and passed away at the age of 73.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donna and Ben Judish and her brother Raymond Judish.
She leaves behind her husband Wally Rapp of Turlock; son Charlie Rapp (his wife Amy and four grandchildren and one great grandson) of Patterson; daughter Sarah Kelleher (her husband Matt and four grandchildren) of Oxnard, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Suzy's memory to Turlock Gospel Mission, Humane Society of Stanislaus County or ASPCA.
Memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00a.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 28, 2019
