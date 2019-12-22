Sybil Nell Girdner
January 1933 ~ December 2019
Sybil Nell Girdner passed away on December 7,2019. Sybil was born in Grayson County Texas on January 29, 1933 to Ruby and W H Ruffin. Sybil married Alex Girdner November 27, 1948. She and Alex moved to California in 1949. Sybil enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her family.
Sybil is survived by her husband of 71 years Alex Girdner, son, Kenneth Girdner, (Sandy), and daughters Marie Anderson, (David), and Sandy Cavaliere, (Doug), 12 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Jacki Arnaud, (Philippe).
In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to Golden Haven, 2324 Lever Blvd. Stockton California 95206, or a .
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Please share your memories at
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 22, 2019