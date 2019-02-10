Tammy Annette Dickerson
Aug. 9, 1970 - Feb 1, 2019
Tammy Annette Dickerson, 48, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Modesto, CA.
Tammy was employed at Walmart on McHenry Avenue in Modesto for ten years. She was an avid trap shooter with her husband Todd Dickerson.
Tammy is survived by her loving husband Todd Dickerson, mother Charlotte Chandler (Chuck), father Fred Durling (Frances), children Curtis Boyd, Ashley Boyd, Emilee Hinkley, Josuha Dickerson and Jessica Dickerson. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and siblings Tony Young, Scott Young, Don Rose and Renee McIntyre.
A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00am - 11:00am in the Riverside Chapel at Lakewood Funeral Home in Hughson, CA. The funeral service will begin at 11:00am with committal to immediately follow.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 10, 2019