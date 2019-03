Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Tanner Eugene Woods

December 13, 2010 ~ February 23, 2019

Tanner Eugene Woods of Turlock, CA passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. Tanner lived 8 fun-loving years on earth before he entered the gates of heaven. He was comforted by his parents in his final moments and was also surrounded by his sister, grandparents, extended family and friends during his final days.

Tanner was born on December 13, 2010 at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in San Francisco, CA. He was born with multiple heart defects known as Congenital Heart Disease. Tanner was loved and cared for by the doctors and nurses at UCSF throughout his life before transferring to UCLA to be cared for in his last three weeks here on earth.

Tanner went by many names including Buddy, Tanner Boy, T-Bone, the Boss, My Main Man and Baby Cakes. He was wise beyond his years and had friends all around Turlock including multiple coffee shops, donut shops and his barbershop. Tanner loved tinkering, discovering how things worked, working on cars in the garage with his grandpas, driving his lawn mower, raising the flag, going to Disneyland with his family and making YouTube videos. Tanner also loved his Blue Truck and other cool cars.

Tanner is survived by his parents: Jimmy and Monica Woods of Turlock. Big Sister McKenzie Woods of Turlock. His grandparents: Michael and Linda Summerlot (Turlock); Jim Woods (Keyes). Great Grandparents: Gene (Vic) Fletcher (Turlock); Bonnie Renteria (Turlock); Louise Summerlot (Modesto). His aunt Melissa and cousin Chase Summerlot (Turlock). His uncle John and aunt Anna Rohaly and cousins Morgan and Kaitlin Rohaly (Elk Grove) and Ashley Whitman (Tustin). His aunt Jayme and cousin Sydney Baxter (Georgia). His cousin Rachel Vandeburg who took great care of him, as well as cousins Reagan and Ripley (Turlock). Tanner is also survived by several more cousins and great uncles and aunts.

Tanner is preceded in death by his Great Grandmother Nadene Fletcher who was his main caretaker before her passing. We are comforted in knowing that she is once again caring for him in heaven. He is also preceded in death by his Great Uncle John Shipman. May they both be enjoying some Monster Truck Shows together. Tanner is also preceded in death by his Grandmother Stella Woods; Great Grandfather Larry Summerlot; Great-Great Grandparents Eugene Victor Fletcher (E.V.) and Rilla (Tanner) Fletcher. May he meet them all in heaven.

Tanner will be having a visitation on March 12, 2019 at Allen Mortuary from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. His funeral services will be held on March 13, 2019 at 11:00am at the Church of Christ, 801 N. Tully Rd, Turlock, CA. Immediately following will be a graveside service at Turlock Memorial Park.

There will also be a celebration of life reception and Car Show honoring Tanner on March 13, 2019 starting at 12:30pm at the Turlock Fairgrounds. If you have an antique car or cool car that Tanner would love, we ask that you bring it to be put on display at the Car Show. Also in lieu of flowers, we ask that a toy (new and unwrapped) be brought to the Celebration of Life. All toys will be donated to the Child Life Department at UCSF for their Thursday BINGO (Tanner and sister McKenzie loved BINGO).

