Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home 425 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA View Map Rosary 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home 425 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home 425 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Telma Valim

Sept. 17, 1937- Oct. 27, 2019

Telma was born and raised in Pico, Azores. She was married for 34 years and immigrated to the US when she was in her 40s. As the mother of eight children, Telma spent most of her time raising her family. She had a passion for cooking Portuguese cuisine. She was well known in her village for making fish dishes to include her gathering of lapas (mussels) off the dangerous rocks on the ocean on Pico island. Her love of fishing earned her a record-breaking octopus catch as young woman. Her life was about her family and her faith. She was a gifted seamstress, she loved being a grandmother and would do anything for her grandkids. She spent her life raising her kids, caring for her children when they were sick, and enjoying each great-grandchild running into her room for a hug and blessing.

Telma was a devoted catholic that prayed each day for her family and anyone she met. Her dedication to faith was something everyone admired. She will be missed by family and numerous friends.

At the age of 82, She was as sister to her brother Jose Azevedo (Margarita), a loving mother to 8 children – Jorge Valim (Lorena), Rita Gonsalves (Jose), Louis Valim, Maria Valim (Mark), Paul Valim. Grandchildren; Michelle Holcomb (Joe), George Valim (Jessica), Billy Gonsalves (Mandy), Danny Valim, Cristina Gonsalves, Brittney Valim, Joe Valim (Jennifer), Jeremy Valim, Dylan Raskauskas, Belani Valim.

Beloved Avo of 11 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her father Manuel Azevedo, mother Beatriz Azevedo, husband Jorge Valim, sons; Jorge Valim, Joe Valim and Diogo Valim and granddaughter Maria Gonsalves.

A special thank you to Community Hospice for your loving kindness and caring of Telma.

Services will be on November 2, 2019 at Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home 425 N Soderquist Rd, Turlock, CA 95380. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:30pm. Rosary from 1:30-2:00pm and Mass from 2:00-3:00pm. Burial immediately following at the graveside.

www.cvobituaries.com



Telma ValimSept. 17, 1937- Oct. 27, 2019Telma was born and raised in Pico, Azores. She was married for 34 years and immigrated to the US when she was in her 40s. As the mother of eight children, Telma spent most of her time raising her family. She had a passion for cooking Portuguese cuisine. She was well known in her village for making fish dishes to include her gathering of lapas (mussels) off the dangerous rocks on the ocean on Pico island. Her love of fishing earned her a record-breaking octopus catch as young woman. Her life was about her family and her faith. She was a gifted seamstress, she loved being a grandmother and would do anything for her grandkids. She spent her life raising her kids, caring for her children when they were sick, and enjoying each great-grandchild running into her room for a hug and blessing.Telma was a devoted catholic that prayed each day for her family and anyone she met. Her dedication to faith was something everyone admired. She will be missed by family and numerous friends.At the age of 82, She was as sister to her brother Jose Azevedo (Margarita), a loving mother to 8 children – Jorge Valim (Lorena), Rita Gonsalves (Jose), Louis Valim, Maria Valim (Mark), Paul Valim. Grandchildren; Michelle Holcomb (Joe), George Valim (Jessica), Billy Gonsalves (Mandy), Danny Valim, Cristina Gonsalves, Brittney Valim, Joe Valim (Jennifer), Jeremy Valim, Dylan Raskauskas, Belani Valim.Beloved Avo of 11 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren.Preceded in death by her father Manuel Azevedo, mother Beatriz Azevedo, husband Jorge Valim, sons; Jorge Valim, Joe Valim and Diogo Valim and granddaughter Maria Gonsalves.A special thank you to Community Hospice for your loving kindness and caring of Telma.Services will be on November 2, 2019 at Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home 425 N Soderquist Rd, Turlock, CA 95380. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:30pm. Rosary from 1:30-2:00pm and Mass from 2:00-3:00pm. Burial immediately following at the graveside. Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close