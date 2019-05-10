Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Temple Davies. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Temple Charles Davies II

January 22nd, 1921 - April 16th, 2019

Modesto, CA— A 52-year resident of Stanislaus County, Temple Charles Davies II, 98, passed in peace on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.



Temple was an incredible man who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Our "Tata/Tots," as he liked to be called by his 7 grandchildren and 12 great grand kids, was an amazing husband, father, veteran, public school administrator and a master story teller like no other.



Temple's story starts in San Francisco on January 22, 1921, the only child to Temple Charles and Elvira Davies. Temple loved all sports, but football was his passion and became a halfback during his time at Balboa High School (Class of 38'). He continued football at San Francisco City College and chose a scholarship to Fresno State College, where he completed his Bachelor's in Physical Education.



This is where he would meet the love of his life, Yvonne "Bonnie" Richmond (Hanford High School Class of 1942). They married in 1945, had 4 children (Temple, an only child wanted 6), Diane (decd.), Janet, Timothy (decd.) and Thomas and lived a beautiful life until her passing in 1988. Bonnie's family also owed the Hanford Sentinel and her sister, Doris Richmond Kerr and family never seemed to live more than one mile from each other as they were as close as two sisters could be.



In 1948, Temple began his public teaching career for Kings River-Hardwick Elementary. He helped found the City of Hanford Parks and Recreation Department as he enlisted others to help build the first basketball court and baseball diamond at Lacy Park. In 1951, Temple became the superintendent for Lakeside Union School District. During his 17-year administration, he also continued his studies and received his Master's degree from U.C. Berkeley in 1957.



Temple was very active in the YMCA to the point of assisting to revive it and becoming President. His family also spent many weeks annually in opening/closing the camp and building projects.



In honor of Temple's dedication, Gardenside Elementary School was to be named in his honor pushed forward by the parents in the district. In lieu of this, the street it was built on bears homage to his name. In 1968, he moved be the Assistant Superintendent for the Patterson School District until his retirement in 1979.



Never fully accepting retirement, Temple continued service to others by joining SOSP, joined the Community Hospice Board, served as President to the Tully Manor Homeowners Association and organized and became the first commander for their Neighborhood Watch program and performed accreditation for colleges and universities.



Temple's final legacy to his community was working with Assembly member, (later Congressman) Gary Condit to bring into law the Grandparents Visitation Bill of Rights which has since been adopted to 37 states!



Temple lived an extraordinary life. He loved sharing his remarkable stories of triumph and many adventures he experienced in his 98 years of life. Temple's final resting place will be at the Davies/Kerr/ Richmond plot in the Hanford Cemetery next to his lifelong love and wife of 43 years, Bonnie.



Other Notable Community Service include offices for: Kings County Lions Club, Kings County YMCA President, headed the County Curriculum Committee, served as Secretary of the Elementary Administrators Association for Central California, Kings County Chapter Superintendents Association for Kings/Tulare/Kern Counties and spent 6 years on the California State Superintendent 16-man Policy Board.

