, Teresa Ann Swisher

Dec 13, 1961 - Feb 25, 2019

Teresa Ann McWethy (Swisher), loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 57. She will be forever loved and remembered by all. She was the very proud grandma to 19 amazing grandchildren. We can't imagine our lives without her. We will cherish the memories we made until we see her again in heaven one day.

We will be having a Celebration of Life this Saturday, March 9 at 11 am at First Pentacostal church of Riverbank. 3208 Stanislaus St, Riverbank CA 95367.

Flowers and cards may be sent to Kris McWethy 1318 Mount Vernon Dr, Modesto, CA 95350.

, Teresa Ann SwisherDec 13, 1961 - Feb 25, 2019Teresa Ann McWethy (Swisher), loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 57. She will be forever loved and remembered by all. She was the very proud grandma to 19 amazing grandchildren. We can't imagine our lives without her. We will cherish the memories we made until we see her again in heaven one day.We will be having a Celebration of Life this Saturday, March 9 at 11 am at First Pentacostal church of Riverbank. 3208 Stanislaus St, Riverbank CA 95367.Flowers and cards may be sent to Kris McWethy 1318 Mount Vernon Dr, Modesto, CA 95350. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2019

