, Teresa Ann Swisher
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Swisher.
Dec 13, 1961 - Feb 25, 2019
Teresa Ann McWethy (Swisher), loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 57. She will be forever loved and remembered by all. She was the very proud grandma to 19 amazing grandchildren. We can't imagine our lives without her. We will cherish the memories we made until we see her again in heaven one day.
We will be having a Celebration of Life this Saturday, March 9 at 11 am at First Pentacostal church of Riverbank. 3208 Stanislaus St, Riverbank CA 95367.
Flowers and cards may be sent to Kris McWethy 1318 Mount Vernon Dr, Modesto, CA 95350.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2019