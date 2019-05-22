Guest Book View Sign Service Information P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home 290 North Union Road Manteca , CA 95336 (209)-239-1242 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home 290 North Union Road Manteca , CA 95336 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home 290 North Union Road Manteca , CA 95336 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Terrell Sans Estes

February 24, 1950- May 17, 2019

Terrell San Estes was born on February 24, 1950 in Los Angeles, California. Terrell attended Mt. Carmel High School and Los Angeles Jr. College. He then transferred to Stanislaus State (CSUS) on a basketball scholarship where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. During this time he established and coached the first Stanislaus State Woman's Basketball team. While working on his Teaching Credential, Terrell became a volunteer with the Turlock City Fire Department. He was hired permanently as a firefighter and worked up the ranks to Battalion Chief. In 1991, he interviewed and was hired as the Fire Chief in Tracy, CA. Terrell had a distinguished career establishing many firsts within his department. One he was very proud of was the inclusion of woman to the department. Terrell retired in 2005 and traveled extensively with family and friends. In 2007 he reconnected with a good friend from college, Anne Ramsay. They married in 2009. Terrell and Anne moved to the Del Webb community in Manteca and continued to travel with newfound friends. During retirement, Terrell stayed active with community projects, volunteering his time and energy to Men of Woodbridge and Haven of Peace. Terrell was known for his love of cooking, "smokin' on the BBQ", sharing his love of music, movies, and fishing. He loved all electronic devices, remote control cars, trains, helicopters, and drones. Terrell passed after a long illness on May 17, 2019 with Anne by his side. Terrell's soft-spoken greatness and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.



P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Estes family. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11am to 12pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service at Noon, at 290 N. Union Road, Manteca, CA 95337. An online guestbook for condolences can be found at

www.cvobituaries.com



Terrell Sans EstesFebruary 24, 1950- May 17, 2019Terrell San Estes was born on February 24, 1950 in Los Angeles, California. Terrell attended Mt. Carmel High School and Los Angeles Jr. College. He then transferred to Stanislaus State (CSUS) on a basketball scholarship where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. During this time he established and coached the first Stanislaus State Woman's Basketball team. While working on his Teaching Credential, Terrell became a volunteer with the Turlock City Fire Department. He was hired permanently as a firefighter and worked up the ranks to Battalion Chief. In 1991, he interviewed and was hired as the Fire Chief in Tracy, CA. Terrell had a distinguished career establishing many firsts within his department. One he was very proud of was the inclusion of woman to the department. Terrell retired in 2005 and traveled extensively with family and friends. In 2007 he reconnected with a good friend from college, Anne Ramsay. They married in 2009. Terrell and Anne moved to the Del Webb community in Manteca and continued to travel with newfound friends. During retirement, Terrell stayed active with community projects, volunteering his time and energy to Men of Woodbridge and Haven of Peace. Terrell was known for his love of cooking, "smokin' on the BBQ", sharing his love of music, movies, and fishing. He loved all electronic devices, remote control cars, trains, helicopters, and drones. Terrell passed after a long illness on May 17, 2019 with Anne by his side. Terrell's soft-spoken greatness and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Estes family. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11am to 12pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service at Noon, at 290 N. Union Road, Manteca, CA 95337. An online guestbook for condolences can be found at www.plfryandson.com Published in the Modesto Bee on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close