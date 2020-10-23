1/1
Terrence Doyle
1929 - 2020
Terrence J. Doyle
February 12, 1929 - October 17, 2020
On Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Modesto, CA Terrence Joseph Doyle, age 91, died. Terry is survived by his loving spouse Theresa Doyle, daughters Margery Fox, Elizabeth Bailey, and Kathleen Doyle.
Terry was born in Chicago, IL, USA in 1929 to Catholic Irish American parents. He had one sister Mary Doyle.
Terry served in the US Army as a Military Policeman in the Commander Directed Investigation Unit, during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged.
Terry returned to civilian life, and he earned a degree in BA at De Paul University. He met a local Italian Catholic Registered Nurse Theresa Peruzzi. They were married in 1955, and they were together until Terry's death in 2020. Terry and Theresa had five children: Mary, Margery, Dana, Elizabeth, and Kathleen. Terry loved his family.
In 1972, Terry drove his family across the USA from Illinois to California for a career opportunity in sales. Terry helped found Holy Family Catholic Church in Modesto, CA, and he was the Grand Knight in Knights of Columbus
Many good memories of Terry Doyle will always be with us. The most consistent memory is one of love and encouragement.
Rosary at Franklin and Downs 6 to 8pm, W., 10-28-20.
Funeral at Holy Family Catholic Church, 10am, Th., 10-29-20.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Rosary
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Franklin and Downs
OCT
29
Funeral
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
