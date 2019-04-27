Terry Bunnell
August 1953 - April 2019
Terry Bunnell was born in 1953 in Stockton, CA to Fred Bunnell and Marjorie (Bunnell) Vieira. He lost a 10 year battle with congestive heart failure in early April.
Terry attended Ripon Elementary School and graduated from Ripon High School in 1971.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 10 years, Brenda; and his mother Marge Vieira. Terry is also survived his children and grandchildren; Jennifer (Ron) Greenwood, Taylor and Evan; Steven (Diane) Bunnell, Steven, Rebecca, Juliaunna, Emily, Noah, Grace and Addilyn; Brett Bunnell; and Karinna (Juan) Rojas. Surviving siblings are Tim (Nancy) Bunnell, Diane (Steve) Maracinni, John (Shelly) Vieira, and Mike (Gina) Vieira, as well as his aunt Tiny (Janice) Ratto.
Terry was the founding member of the Modesto Old Timers Baseball team. From 2010-2014 he served as President of the NorCal Old Timers League.
To honor Terry, a family-style picnic will follow a brief memorial on April 28 at 4pm in the main picnic area of Davis Park in Modesto. Bring a side dish or dessert to share. Pop-ups, chairs and baseball attire are encouraged. Please call or text 209-568-8030 to RSVP.
In lieu of flowers please consider at contribution to:
Ripon High School Baseball Team
Quarterback Club
Tim Bunnell
204 Maple Avenue
Ripon, CA 95366
Or
Ripon Fire Department
142 South Stockton Avenue
Ripon, CA 95366
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 27, 2019