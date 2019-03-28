Terry Gene Dial
|
August 1963 - March 2019
Terry Gene Dial, age 55, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Terry was born in Heron, California and raised in Delhi. After high school he worked in construction before driving truck for the last 15 years. He enjoyed riding Harleys and going fishing.
Terry is preceded in death by the love of his life Kelly Alveti Dial; parents Ernest Dial and Gloria Adams. He is survived by his son Ryan Alveti; and two grandchildren Jace and Ryder Alveti; siblings Ernest Dial Jr, Ronda Christine Dial, and Rodney "Boogie" Dial; and six nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 2pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Allen Mortuary.
