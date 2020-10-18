Terry Gene Mann, "The Gazer"May 13, 1939 - Oct. 13, 2020Terry Gene Mann, a resident of Turlock, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 13th. He was 81 years old.Terry was born in Granger, Missouri to Floyd and Beatrice Mann. Raised in Granger, he moved out to Salinas, CA, where he met his loving wife, Louise Elizabeth Mann. They were married on May 28, 1959 in Modesto, CA.Terry joined the United States Navy and received much of his education in the military. He graduated with an A.S. degree in Criminal Justice and went on to attend the FBI Academy. He worked for the Turlock Police Department and as a Stanislaus County Deputy Sheriff before his retirement in 1991. He will fondly be remembered by his nickname, "The Gazer." A workaholic, Terry worked any spare jobs to keep himself busy after retirement. He went on to run the Turlock Turf Club for some time and was a member of the Deputy Sheriff's Association.Terry took pride in his home and loved to keep his yards in beautiful condition. He enjoyed BBQ'ing and spending time with his family and friends.Terry was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Mann and mother, Beatrice Mann. He leaves behind his loving wife, Louise Mann; daughter, Jeanna Pritt; brother, Ronny Mann; sister, Marla Nickola; granddaughters, April Slifert and Bethanni Pritt; and great-grandchildren, Xavier, Mia, Madison and Brooke.A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, October 23rd. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, October 26th. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, October 26th, at Turlock Memorial Park, followed by a reception on the North Patio.Donations can be made in Terry's honor to Covenant Care Hospice, 125 N. Broadway, Suite 1A, Turlock, CA 95380.