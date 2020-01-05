Terry Dale Newell
August 22, 1962-November 26, 2019
Terry passed away on November 26, 2019 in Hughson, California. Terry was a lifelong resident of Hughson. He was an avid fisherman and could always stretch a good story as he was never at a loss for words. Terry worked with Ronald Martella Farms for almost 40 years. His friendship along with his knowledge and skills of machinery will be dearly missed. He is loved and missed by Teena and Todd. For many years, Terry, Teena and Todd were actively involved with the Special Olympics which is a cause that is near and dear to their hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ronald Martella Farms, 2100 Geer Road in Hughson on January 18 from 12pm-3pm. Remembrances can be made to Go Fund Me Terry Newell Memorial Fund. In lieu of flowers, donations/remembrances will also be welcomed at the Celebration of Life.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020