Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes 2561 5th Ave Ceres , CA 95307 (209)-537-4711 Viewing 11:00 AM Ceres Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 2561 5th St Ceres , CA

Terry Lynn Spahn

January 4, 1952 – October 24, 2019

Terry Lynn Spahn (BO), 67 of Ceres, CA passed away on October 24, 2019. Terry was born on January 4, 1952 to Eugene Spahn and Ida E. Wentz-Spahn. He was the second of three children. Terry married the love of his life, Kathy Satterfield, on September 9, 1974. They were happily married for almost 42 years until Kathy's death on June 20, 2016. They had no children. He worked for 35 years as a custodian at Ceres High School. Terry loved to watch the S.F. Giants, S.F. 49ers, and Nascar. Terry spent many Saturday nights for over 30 years at the Stockton 99 Speedway watching the car races with his wife, and sister, Tammy. Terry also loved going to Naper, NE to visit and hunt with family and friends. Terry is preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his sisters, Trudy McRae and Tammy Spahn, and one nephew, Kevin (Kimberly) Muller all of Ceres, CA. Terry will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his dog Molly. Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Spahn family. Services will be held Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 at Ceres Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 2561 5th St, Ceres, CA. A Viewing will begin at 11am.

