Terry Ann Swearingen
Mar 18, 1939 - Oct 19, 2019
Terry Ann Swearingen, 80, passed away in Modesto on October 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center from health complications. She was born in Stockton to her parents, Eugene and Naomi Doyle on March 18, 1939 and was the oldest of three children, followed by Timothy Brown and Kathleen Doyle-Cooke. Terry was an administrator of several convalescent hospitals', which was spurred on by her strong passion and desire to help the elderly. She had two daughters, Tammy O'neal-Stelzig and Brendan O'neal-Leam. Eventually she met Hal Swearingen who had two sons Scott Swearingen and Kevin Swearingen. The two were joined together and the families happily became one. Just last year in 2018 Hal and Terry were blessed to have celebrated fifty years of marriage. With the passing of Hal earlier this year, Terry is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
The services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home in Hughson, California at 1pm on Friday November 1, 2019. Following the service the family invites attendees to join them for a gathering to celebrate and share memories of Terry Ann's life at Lakewood Funeral Home.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 29, 2019