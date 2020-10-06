Terry R. Wiggs, Sr.Jan. 19, 1948 - Oct. 1, 2020Terry R. Wiggs, Sr., a resident of Oakdale, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 1st. He was 72 years old.Terry was born in Minnesota to Joseph and Eunice Wiggs. Raised in California, he attended Denair High School. Terry married the love of his life, Linda, on March 6, 1982 in Tahoe, CA.Jewelry was not only Terry's career, but his passion as well. He worked in sales and design for some time before finally opening his own shop. Among other hobbies, Terry enjoyed fishing. He was a Christian man of faith.Along with his parents, Terry was also preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Woodward. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Wiggs; sons, Terry Wiggs, Jr. and Gordon Woodward; step-sons, Kelly and Noel Tillery; daughter, Tammi K. Wiggs; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the funeral, Terry will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.