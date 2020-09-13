Thaddeus Douglas LounsDec 4, 1958-September 2, 2020Thaddeus Louns, 61, of Modesto, CA passed away.He was preceded in death by his parents George & Dezzie Louns, 2 sisters: Georgette Lee-Taylor, Juanita Clark, & 2 brothers: George Louns, and Russell Louns.He is survived by 3 sisters: Shirley Brown of Las Vegas NV, Joanne Lovelady - Lee of Modesto CA, & Rev. Melinda Moore of Washington NC. and several nieces, nephews, cousins & close friends. He had a deep seeded love for Bikes, Music and his Family.A Memorial will be held in 2021, when it is safe for family to travel andgather.