Thaddeus Douglas Louns
1958 - 2020
Dec 4, 1958-September 2, 2020
Thaddeus Louns, 61, of Modesto, CA passed away.
He was preceded in death by his parents George & Dezzie Louns, 2 sisters: Georgette Lee-Taylor, Juanita Clark, & 2 brothers: George Louns, and Russell Louns.
He is survived by 3 sisters: Shirley Brown of Las Vegas NV, Joanne Lovelady - Lee of Modesto CA, & Rev. Melinda Moore of Washington NC. and several nieces, nephews, cousins & close friends. He had a deep seeded love for Bikes, Music and his Family.
A Memorial will be held in 2021, when it is safe for family to travel and
gather.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

