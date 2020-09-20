Thea Maria Dykzeul-StraathofJune 11, 1928 - August 30, 2020Thea Maria Dykzeul-Straathof, 92, passed away peacefully August 30, 2020 in Modesto from natural causes. She was born June 11, 1928 in Spaarenwoude, The Netherlands, the eighth of thirteen children born to Adrianus Dykzeul and Alida Warmerdam. She and her family immigrated to Tracy, California in 1948.Thea lived most of her life in Arcadia where she raised her family and worked for Alta Dena Dairy. A talented seamstress and artist, Thea created countless custom clothing creations and art pieces for family and friends, and was versed in shorthand in four languages. In her later years, she moved to Modesto to be near family and worked for E&J Gallo Winery.A wonderful friend to many, Thea was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and The Legion of Mary and served as a volunteer for the Little Sisters of the Poor in San Pedro.She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters: Christina Zwart, Alida Vink, Ria Stokman, Ann Van Ruiten and Truus Van Nes; and four brothers: Pete, Ted, Art and John Dykzeul. She is survived by her daughter, Patrice Goldeen (Joe) of Ripon; grandchildren Ben (Rawley) Goldeen of Annapolis, MD, and Lauren Goldeen of Fremont; great-grandchildren Teddy and Holland Goldeen; sisters Aty Coleman of Oakdale, Ludy (Frank) Damrell of Sacramento and Coby Rice of Modesto; sisters-in-law Annie Dykzeul of Sierra Village, Barbara Dykzeul of Oakdale and Ann Dykzeul of Modesto; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank the Bethel Retirement community staff for their friendship and the love, care and compassion shown to Thea in her final years.A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Escalon.Memorial contributions may be made to the Art Dykzeul Scholarship Fund, Central Catholic High School, 200 S. Carpenter Road, Modesto, CA 95351 or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA 95355.