Thelma "Florene" BusbyOctober 19, 1943 - October 24, 2020Florene was a lifelong resident of Modesto. She is survived by her children Randall Busby, Wendell Busby, Dave Busby, and Shelly Breazeale. She had 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest brother Martin Coonce. Visitation is Friday, October 30, 2020 at Salas Brothers from 12 to 1:30. Graveside Services will be held directly after the viewing at 2 p.m. at Acacia Cemetery on Scenic Drive. Reception following after.