Thelma "Florene" Busby
1943 - 2020
Thelma "Florene" Busby
October 19, 1943 - October 24, 2020
Florene was a lifelong resident of Modesto. She is survived by her children Randall Busby, Wendell Busby, Dave Busby, and Shelly Breazeale. She had 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest brother Martin Coonce. Visitation is Friday, October 30, 2020 at Salas Brothers from 12 to 1:30. Graveside Services will be held directly after the viewing at 2 p.m. at Acacia Cemetery on Scenic Drive. Reception following after.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Acacia Cemetery on Scenic Drive
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
