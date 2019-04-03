Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thelma Irene Black

Jan. 10, 1929 - Mar. 27, 2019

Thelma Irene Black otherwise known as Granny was born in Lutie, Missouri.

She is survived by her daughter Merrel Sizemore and Carol Bogdanich, grandchildren Hashley and Justin Sizemore, Nick and Lisa Morey, Mark and Ryan Rorbaugh, Vanessa Million and Michael Bogdanich. She had 10 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

Irene was proceeded in death by her parents Hugh & Addie Ward, her sisters Wilma Florine Killian & Velma Imogene Bias, her 1st husband John Kenneth Black, Sr, her 2nd husband Jim Hill, her daughter Sherrel Haverson & son John Kenneth Black, Jr

Irene spent the major part of their life living in Waterford. She worked as a bookkeeper in the station she and Kenneth for owned for over 30 years. She loved quilting and gardening of all kinds.

The service will be on April 6th 2019 at First Southern Baptist 116 E St Waterford

900 Santa Fe Ave

Hughson , CA 95326

