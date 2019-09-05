, Thelma Lucill Mayfield
October 27,1933 - August 30, 2019
Thelma Lucill Mayfield was born in Bristow Oklahoma to Curtis Edward and Cleo Mae Allen. She came to Riverbank in 1949. She married Troy Jackson Mayfield in 1950 with whom she had 4 sons. In 1957 she moved to Hawthorne, California where she worked for Mattel Toys and Northrop Aircraft as a cook for the executive dining rooms. She was a member of the Free Holiness Church For 65+ year. She leaves behind 3 children (Dale Mayfiel, Don Mayfield and Larry Mayfield), 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Troy Jackson Mayfield, son Jerry Lynn Mayfield, Sisters Diana Eckman, Nona Huff and brother Ralph Allen.
Viewing will be Sunday September 8 2019 from 4 to 8 with funeral services September 9 2019 at 1 PM at Salas Brothers Funeral Home Modesto. Internment at Lakewood Memorial Park after service.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 5, 2019