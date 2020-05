Thelma Ruth BreckenridgeJune 7, 1924 - May 18, 2020Thelma Ruth Breckenridge, 95, passed away Monday, May 18th, 2020. Thelma was born June 7th, 1924 in Jerome, Arizona.Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Breckenridge in 1997. Thelma and Hugh and were married for 54 years. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Dick) Ridenour and son Ken (Shelley) Breckenridge. Grandchildren Craig (Shannon) Breckenridge, Rich (Anita) Ridenour, Rob (Devan) Ridenour, Brian (DeeAna) Breckenridge and 9 great grandchildren.A private memorial service was held in Modesto, California for family members.