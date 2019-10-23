Theodora Ann Garcia
Sept. 20, 1927 - Oct. 4, 2019
Theodora Ann Garcia, 92 years, passed away on October 4, 2019 in Tracy, California.
She was born in Ripon, California on September 20, 1927. She was a hairdresser and worked throughout the San Joaquin Valley. She loved the valley and lived here all of her life. She was blessed to have many dear friends and nieces and nephews, which would come to visit and enjoy many conversations over a cup of coffee and oatmeal cookies. Many days she would spend time with friends doing various crafts and also down by the pond watching ducks. She also volunteered many years with Tracy Interfaith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dio Linda Vierra Garcia, and her father, Antonio R. Garcia. She is survived by her sister Lina Vierra, cousin Frankie (Lillian) Vierra, along with numerous nieces and nephews
Burial will be held Friday October 25, 2019 at 10am, at St. John's Cemetery, at 17871 S. Carrolton Road Escalon, CA. She will be laid to rest with her beloved little brothers, Manuel and John Vierra.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 23, 2019