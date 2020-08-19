1/1
Theodore "Ted" Alvernaz
1950 - 2020
Theodore "Ted" A. Alvernaz
Apr. 20, 1950 - Aug. 2, 2020
Theodore "Ted" Alvernaz, a resident of Turlock his entire life, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Ted was born to Harriet and Manuel Alvernaz in Turlock, CA, graduating from Turlock High School in 1968. In his younger years, Ted enjoyed playing sports, going to plays, movies and rock concerts, and taking long car and motorcycle rides. In 1972 Ted married Christine, his wife of 17 years, and in 1977 their daughter Jessica was born. Ted developed a love for fishing and often compromised with Jessica that he would take her dirt bike riding, as long as she went fishing with him first. He also enjoyed bowling, hunting, gaming, watching sports, and never lost his love for rock music.
Ted was an automobile mechanic for 45 years, where he earned the nickname "MacGyver" for his knack of being able to fix anything. Ted was kind and goofy, while at the same time quiet and mellow. He had one speed, and that was slow. Ted could often be found spending his afternoons at Jura's Pizza Parlor, where he gained 'regular' status and enjoyed the company of the staff and his fellow patrons.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Jeff Gioletti. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica, sisters: Sharon (Ron) Gioletti and Karen (Willie) Barragan, nieces: Deena Dutra, Debbie (Bryan) Thomas and Sara (Nick) Colbert, and nephew Mark (Ana) Cabral.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Attendees are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced. Following the service, a private family burial will be held at Turlock Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Turlock DaVita Dialysis for their immense care and compassion.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
