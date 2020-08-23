Theodore J CraneMay 4, 1943 - July 22, 2020Theodore J Crane, 77, of Wichita, KS passed away on July 22, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Theodore was born on May 4, 1943 to Theodore and Jayne Crane. He later married Joan Charleen Keyes Crane and together they shared 57 wonderful years. Theodore enjoyed Watching the Raiders and A's games. He was a graduate of St. Anthony's High School in Long Beach, CA where he developed his management skills, and his skills on the court. He had a wicked skyhook that any baller would admire. He was a boy from the mid-west living on the shore, having a childhood that only grandchildren should hear about. He made a life with his best friend Joan; together they shared a bond that few rarely ever had. Ted Loved two fingers of sour mash twice. He was a great provider and loved to pick up the check. His life truly came with a side of gravy.Ted is preceded in death by his parents Theodore J Crane and Jayne F Talmadge; wife, Joan Charleen Keyes Crane and Sister, Jayne Phipps. Ted is survived by his children Deborah Crane (Nancy Patino) David Crane, Marc (Crystal Nuno); brother, Charmonde Heger, Sister Camilla Davis; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Modesto, CA at 10AM. Following the conclusion of Mass a private Burial will be held out at the National Cemetery.