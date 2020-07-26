Theodore S. DeKashaDec. 29, 1933 - Jul. 16, 2020Theodore S. DeKasha of Turlock, passed away on Thursday, July 16th in Modesto, CA. He was 86 years old.Ted was born in Knox, Indiana to Sowa and Khosheboo DeKasha. Ted and his family moved to Turlock in the 1940's; where he graduated from Turlock High School in 1952.Ted met Beth Klint on a double date in 1955. They married at Hilmar Covenant Church in 1956. They were married 45 years.Ted owned and operated T & T Pipeline for many years before retiring in 2002.Ted remarried in 2002 to Mary DeKasha, his loving wife of 18 years.A man of faith, he was a member of both the Hilmar Covenant Church and LifeGate Freewill Baptist Church.An avid football fan, he loved the San Francisco 49ers.Ted is survived by his loving wife, Mary DeKasha; his son Robert (Rose) DeKasha; his daughters, Deborah (Jeff) Chin and Sandi (Tim) Krueger; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30th at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Road, Turlock. A graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Road, Turlock.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank.