Theodore MensonidesDec 6, 1949 - Oct 22, 2020Theodore "Ted" James Mensonides, age 70, of Modesto, went to be with the Lord on Thurs Oct 22. He was born in Exmorra, Netherlands on Dec 6, 1949 to John and May (DeBoer) Mensonides. He was united in marriage to Clara Ritzema on April 25, 1970 in Waupun, Wis. He worked on the dairy, was a field service rep for TID for 32 years, and loved being the custodian for the Modesto Christian Reformed Church for 28 years. His gift was serving others.Ted is survived by his wife of 50 years, Clara; four children, Annette Mensonides of El Dorado Hills, Bonnie (Peter) Klahr of Oakley, Sarah (David) Van Buren of Racine, Wis, and Paul (Dana) Mensonides of Salida; grandchildren Ella, Morgan, Lauren, Joshua, Kassidy, Rachel, Harper, and Scarlett; sisters Corrie Jacobi and Gerry (Jelle) Van der Hoek; brothers Peter, Raymond (Carla) and James.He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers Louis and Riemer Mensonides; sisters-in-law Eleanor and Terry Mensonides; and brother-in-law John Jacobi.Outdoor Visitation at Salas Bros Funeral Chapel on Thurs Oct 29, 1-2pm.. Outdoor Memorial Service at Modesto Christian Reformed Church on Fri, Oct 30, 1pm.