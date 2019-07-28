Theresa A. Faria
Jun 22, 1945 - Jul 16, 2019
Theresa Angelina Faria was born on June 22, 1945 and passed away surrounded by family on July 16, 2019 after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Manuel and Isabelle Faria; brother Bud Faria; great-nephew Steve Cozzitorto; and nephew Joe Lourenco.
She was survived by her sister Rosalyn Fantazia; nieces/nephews: Katherine (Steve) Cozzitorto, Ron (Georgia) Fantazia, Cheryl Lourenco, and David (Tami) Fantazia; eight great nieces/nephews; and seven great-great nieces/nephews.
Theresa was a dedicated parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hilmar and a member of the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America (P.F.S.A.) Council #26 in Hilmar.
Per Theresa's request, she was laid to rest during a graveside service at 10:00 AM on July 29, 2019 at N. Hilmar Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Steve Cozzi Memorial Scholarship or Fava Day Kids: 7990 Prairie Flower Rd., Hilmar, California 95324.
Services for Ms. Theresa A. Faria are in the care of Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service (FD504) in Turlock, California.
Published in the Modesto Bee from July 28 to July 30, 2019