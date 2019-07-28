Theresa A. Faria
06/22/1945-07/16/2019
Theresa was born on June 22, 1945 and passed away surrounded by family on July 16, 2019 after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Isabelle Faria, brother Bud Faria, great-nephew Steve Cozzitorto and nephew Joe Lominco.
She was survived by her sister Rosalyn Fantazia, nieces-nephews: Katheryn (Steve) Cozzitorto, Ron (Georgia) Fantazia, 8 great nieces/nephews and 7 great-great nieces and nephews.
Per Theresa's request a graveside service will be held at 10am July 29th at North Hilmar Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Steve Cozzi Memorial Scholarship or Fava Day Kids.
7990 Prairie Flower Rd, Hilmar, CA 95324.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 28, 2019