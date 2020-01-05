Thomas Andre Bobbitt
May 23, 1980 - Dec. 26, 2019
Born in Sacramento, Andre graduated from Riverbank High School in 1998 where he was a star basketball player. He held a MBA degree and worked as a Senior QA Analyst. He is survived by his children Ayden & Alyssa, his parents Thomas & Rochelle, siblings Janelle & Michael, grandparents Emma & Gerald, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held on at 1pm on 1/11 at 2545 Sylvan Avenue, Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 5, 2020