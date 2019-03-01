Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Hinchman. View Sign

Thomas James Hinchman Jr.

May 7, 1996 - February 17, 2019

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Thomas James Hinchman, Jr. on February 17, 2019. Thomas, lovingly referred to as TJ, was born on May 7, 1996, to his loving parents, Thomas Hinchman, Sr. and Melissa Wright. His grandmother Kathleen Hinchman, preceded him in death. He leaves behind his father, Thomas Hinchman Sr., his mother Melissa Wright and step-dad, Jason Wright. Brothers, David and Isaac Favela and Grandfather, Dr. Bill Carl Hinchman Sr., Grandparents Larry and Brenda Beneda, Grandfather Wesley Raper and his Aunt Cristal Rodgers-Suarez, along with many other loving relatives.

TJ grew up in Modesto and was a graduate of Johansen High School. He had a passion for cooking, and creating many meals for family and friends. His family will always remember his kind spirit, genuine heart, and loving smile. Recently, TJ was his grandfathers' primary caretaker; he spent 24 hours a day taking care of him, during his recent recovery from surgery. His Grandfather Bill is forever grateful for TJ's consistent love, care and support of him during his recovery. T.J. was a peacemaker, protector, and had a heart of gold, he will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him. Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes is honored to be serving both the Hinchman & Wright Family.

Visitation Services, are on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, located at 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA Memorial Services are on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Pecan Grove, located in Knights Ferry, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





Thomas James Hinchman Jr.May 7, 1996 - February 17, 2019It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Thomas James Hinchman, Jr. on February 17, 2019. Thomas, lovingly referred to as TJ, was born on May 7, 1996, to his loving parents, Thomas Hinchman, Sr. and Melissa Wright. His grandmother Kathleen Hinchman, preceded him in death. He leaves behind his father, Thomas Hinchman Sr., his mother Melissa Wright and step-dad, Jason Wright. Brothers, David and Isaac Favela and Grandfather, Dr. Bill Carl Hinchman Sr., Grandparents Larry and Brenda Beneda, Grandfather Wesley Raper and his Aunt Cristal Rodgers-Suarez, along with many other loving relatives.TJ grew up in Modesto and was a graduate of Johansen High School. He had a passion for cooking, and creating many meals for family and friends. His family will always remember his kind spirit, genuine heart, and loving smile. Recently, TJ was his grandfathers' primary caretaker; he spent 24 hours a day taking care of him, during his recent recovery from surgery. His Grandfather Bill is forever grateful for TJ's consistent love, care and support of him during his recovery. T.J. was a peacemaker, protector, and had a heart of gold, he will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him. Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes is honored to be serving both the Hinchman & Wright Family.Visitation Services, are on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, located at 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA Memorial Services are on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Pecan Grove, located in Knights Ferry, CA. Funeral Home Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 529-5723 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close