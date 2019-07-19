Kramling, Thomas
Jul 19, 1944-Jul 15, 2019
Thomas Tom Edward Kramling, of Kingsburg, California, born on July 19, 1944 in Selma, California, to the late Elizabeth Olson Kramling and the late John William Kramling, passed away at age 74 on July 15, 2019 in Manteca, California. He graduated from UC Davis for graduate school. He was a winemaker at E & J Gallo until retiring in 1999. Thomas was the beloved husband of Nancy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Kramling. Thomas is survived by his son, Scott Kramling, daughter-in-law Tiffany Hester Kramling and son Eric Kramling. Services will be Private.
Published in the Modesto Bee from July 19 to July 21, 2019