Thomas Hugh Morris
"Brother Tom"
August 26, 1935 - February 14, 2020
Thomas passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Modesto, California. He was 84.
Thomas was born on the family farm in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Manual David and Else May Morris. He was the 8th of 17 children, 15 boys and 2 girls, and was one of 5 remaining siblings.
Thomas and Mary Helen Dockins were married August 9, 1954, and celebrated 65 years of marriage in August 2019. They are the proud parents of four children: Debra Pullen, Vernon Morris (d), Marvin Morris (Carey) and Rod Morris (Lisa). Grandparent of 7 and Great Grandparent of 11.
Thomas retired from the City of Mountain View, in July 1994 after 32 years of service.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Thursday, February 20, and funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, at 10:00 am. Visitation and funeral will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto.
Graveside servce will follow at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E Whitmore Avenue, Ceres.
Reception from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, Church of Christ, 416 E Whitmore Avenue, Modesto.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 19, 2020