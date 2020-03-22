Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Peter Finley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Peter Finley

June 18, 1933 - March 16, 2020

Thomas Peter Finley had a bad fall on Sunday March 15th and passed away early in the morning on March 16th 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Modesto, CA. Peter is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly Mae Finley, his children; Hagen, his wife Susan, Scott, his wife Marci, and Cameron. And their many grandchildren.

Peter, the youngest of six children, was born June 18th, 1933 in Seattle, WA, the son of Dr. John and Helen Finley. Peter graduated from Franklin High School in Seattle, Class of 1951 before continuing to the

Peter was an animated and engaging teacher whose passion for learning was contagious. Peter made his subjects come alive for his students and made the learning process fun and rewarding. Students knew that Peter was an ally committed to helping them reach their goals in education and in life.

Peter loved and participated in sports of all kinds, loving the challenge of learning and improving his skills more than simply winning. Tennis and golf were particular passions in which he excelled and yet was never content, always striving to get to the next level.

In addition to being enthusiastic supporters of music and the arts, Peter and his wife travelled extensively and loved to become immersed in the cultures they were able to visit. Together the Finleys forged friendships with people across the globe and maintained those relationships over the years.

The Finley family will host a memorial celebration of Peter's life at an appropriate time and place when friends and family are able to gather together in his honor.

If you would like to make a donation on Peter's behalf please donate to the Stanislaus State College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences:

