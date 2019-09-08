Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM The Escalon Sportsman's Club 25195 E. River Rd Escalon , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Roy Webber

May 8, 1948 - Sept. 2, 2019

Thomas Roy Webber peacefully passed away at the age of 71, with his loving wife and family by his side. Thomas was born May 8, 1948 to Le Roy and Viola Webber in Saint Helens, Oregon. Tom and his family moved to Manteca when he was a teenager. He graduated Manteca High School in 1968.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Rinda Webber, his brother, Andrew Johnson (Ursula) of Maryland. Children; Jeff Webber of Sacramento, Michael Webber of Modesto and Nichole Webber Perez of Baraboo, Wisconsin. Grandchildren; Brittany of Modesto, Nicole of Modesto, Marcella (Angel) of Wisconsin, Anthony of Wisconsin, Michael of Wisconsin, Connor of Sacramento and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Le Roy and Viola and his sister Marilyn.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Webber family. A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The Escalon Sportsman's Club, 25195 E. River Rd, Escalon, CA 95320. Tom's family would like to thank all of our dear friends and family, near and far, for their support and prayers over the past two years while Tom was fighting his illness. We are humbled by the love we received. Thank you. The family has requested that In Lieu of flowers and cards to please make donations to: San Joaquin County Sheriff's K9 Unit C/O The Sheriff's Foundation, 7000 Michael Canlis Blvd., French Camp, CA 95231.

Army veteran and served in the Viet Nam war. He received a Bronze Star , Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal for his exemplary service to our Nation. In 1973, he was sworn in as Deputy Sheriff for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. He worked in the jail and patrol. He was a training officer for new patrol deputies. Also, as part of his patrol assignment he was an observer in the first helicopter the Sheriff's Office used to assist in location of subjects trying to evade officers. He was assigned to the detective division in the CASA unit. His last assignment with the Sheriff's Office was as a K9 Deputy assigned to patrol. He loved working with his K9 partner. He and his K9 partner Jango worked together until they both retired from the Sheriff's Office. Tom didn't totally retire and finished his law enforcement career as a Criminal Investigator for the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office. Tom was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. He was a life member of the Rocky Maintain Elk Foundation. He also served on the Board of Directors for the San Joaquin Deputy Sheriff's Association.

