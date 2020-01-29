Thomas Andrew Whitfield Jr
September 3, 1927 - January 25, 2020
Modesto resident Thomas Whitfield, 92, died at home January 25, 2020.
At his request, no service will be held.
Mr. Whitfield was born September 3, 1927 in Alice, Texas to Bessie and Thomas Whitfield, the 4th of 7 children. His family migrated to California from the dustbowl during the Great Depression, which made a huge impact on him. He was known as T.A. or Tom by family and friends.
Mr. Whitfield served in the United States Army during World War II where he was rated as an expert marksman, and later served in the United States Navy.
He owned a trucking company for many years before becoming a correctional officer. He served as a Ceres City Councilman in the early 70's.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and having coffee with friends.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as many friends.
He will be greatly missed!
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 29, 2020