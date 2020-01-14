Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas E. Wright, II

Mar 20, 1964 - Jan 4, 2020

Thomas Eugene Wright II, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends on January 4, 2020 in San Francisco at the age of 55 after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma . Tom was born on March 20, 1964 in Montebello, CA to parents Thomas and Glenda Wright. Tom has been a resident of Ripon for the past 14 years.

Tom started his law enforcement career at Alameda County Sheriff's Office in 1997. He was an amazing officer and it showed as he was promoted up the ranks to Commander in 2013. Tom retired from law enforcement in 2017 with 20 years serving his community. Before becoming an officer, Tom served our country in the US Air Force from 1985 until 1988.

On his time off, Tom enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He was a family man at heart who adored his wife and was so very proud of his two boys. He will be remembered for his generous heart and warm smile. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend who will be dearly missed.

Tom leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Leslie Wright, his sons, Thomas Wright and John Wright, his mother, Glenda Clash and his sisters, Debbie Palmer and Rebecca

Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Wright family. A vigil service will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 6 PM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church; 1200 Maze Blvd in Modesto. A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, January 17th at 1:00 PM also at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Maze Blvd.

