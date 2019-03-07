Tiina (Tiido) Johnson
|
Apr. 17, 1947~Feb. 24, 2019
Tiina was born in Hamburg, Germany and passed from cancer this past Sunday.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Artur and Hilda Tiido and her brother Kalev Tiido.
She is survived by her son Kris Johnson, granddaughters Olivia and Ava Johnson. Sister Tiiu Johnson (Ron), Ann Hibdon (Randy), and Ene Turner, with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with Allen Mortuary. Funeral is scheduled for Saturday, March 9th at 1PM at Allen Mortuary.
Please share memories and condolences at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019