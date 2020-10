Timothy Michael CaseyJan 17, 1970 - Oct 2, 2020Timothy Michael Casey, 50, passed away at his home in Henderson, NV on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Casey of Waterford. He is survived by his father, Patrick Casey of Waterford, brother Neil Casey (Sandy) of Oakdale, sisters Meagan Thomasson (Marshal) of Cody, WY, and Mary Casey of Henderson, NV, daughters Donna and Katherine and many nieces and nephews. Memorial will be private.