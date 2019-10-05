Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy "Tim" Corvello Sr.. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy "Tim" Corvello Sr.

Dec. 1962 ~ Oct. 2019

Tim was born to Joseph and Rosie Corvello in Merced, California and passed away in Turlock at the age of 56. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved camping, fishing, being outdoors and he absolutely loved Christmas which was his favorite holiday. In college, Tim played baseball for Merced Junior College and CSU Stanislaus. He continued to play in local softball leagues and tournaments with his kids and friends until this past spring. He worked for Teichert Construction for 22 years.

Tim is survived by his wife Maggi Corvello; mother Rosie Corvello; children Tim (Brittany) Corvello Jr., Joseph (Kaylee Shipman) Corvello, John (Lynzee) Corvello, Matthew (Elizabeth) Beale and Robert Beale; siblings Mark (Sharon) Corvello and Carrie (Scott) Bialach; grandchildren Weston Corvello, Raegan Homen, Logan Homen, Deagan Homen and Karsen Homen. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Corvello and granddaughter Madalynn Corvello.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Tim's memory to Sienna's Wings (checks can be written to Our Lady of The Assumption Church with Sienna's Wings in the memo) 2602 S. Walnut Rd. Turlock, CA 95380 or Justine's Angels Fund, C/O – P. O. Box 1947, Mariposa, Ca. 95338.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held at Allen Mortuary on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 6:00p.m.

