Timothy Kevin MacfarlaneMarch 13, 1946 - May 27, 2020Tim was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Modesto, CA to John and Betty Macfarlane of Oakdale. Tim was the fourth of five children and was greeted by three older brothers: John, Peter and James.The family was soon completed by the addition of Tim's sister, Mary. Tim spent his early years in Oakdale, Twain Harte and Valley Home. The family moved to Modesto in 1961 where Tim attended Downey High School and later transferred to the newly opened Grace Davis High School where he graduated in 1964 as a member of the first graduating class.After graduation, Tim enlisted in the U.S.Army where he was trained as a meat and poultry inspector responsible for the food safety of the troops. He travelled the U.S. extensively in this capacity. After Tim completed his service, he traveled extensively through Western Europe and Israel. While in Israel, he worked on a Kibbutz and formed many lasting relationships.When Tim returned from Europe, he studied computer technology at S.F. and San Jose State College. After completing his degree, Tim joined the Federal Government in 2003, hired as IT Manager at Nellis A.F.B., Las Vegas. In 2006, Tim accepted a position at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs as a Contract Analyst.In 2009, Tim re located to a new position for the U.S.A.I.D in Washington, D.C. as a Sr. Contract Specialist. Tim retired in 2013 and moved back to Las Vegas where he developed a circle of close friends with shared interests in hunting, fishing and camping. One could agree that Tim lived an extraordinary life on his own terms. He made lasting friends wherever he went. Tim was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, James.He is survived by his brothers John(Marlene), Peter(Emmy) his sister Mary, sister in law Christine and many nieces and nephews.