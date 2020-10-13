Tina Marie Hinckley(Nani)Oct 7, 1957- Oct 3, 2020Tina was Born in Flint, Michigan October 7 1957.She moved to California in 1976 where she becamea mother of two sons David Hinckley and Richard Glover. She was a loving mother, sister and Nani, and friend.She belonged to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses where she served faithfully as a regular pioneer, where she made so many wonderful friends, and where she always gave of herself in the name of Jehovah. She is survived by her Sons David Hinckley of Oregon,Richard Glover of Waterford Her grandchildren, Keira and Allison Hinckley and Dane and Blake Glover, Brother Buck Hinckley of Modesto and Sisters Ann Rayla of Colorado,Robin Swartz of Nevada,Brenda Bailey of Modesto. She is proceeded in Death by her Father William Swartz and mother Opal Swartz and a Sister Penny Hinckley.Private service was for Family. Also a Zoom Service will be held October 17th through Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses