Tina Sani
1965 - 2020
Tina Belen Perez Happ Sani
Aug 6 1965- Nov 11 2020
Tina Belen Perez Happ Sani entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on 11 Nov 2020. Proceeded to Heaven by her father John Perez. Tina is survived by her husband Terry Sani. Her children Kyle & Kayla Happ, TJ Sani. Son in-law Ben Cooley. Mother Donna Perez, brothers Larry DeHart, Juan Perez. Tina greatly loved her granchildren, Lucy Anne Happ & Emily Anne Cooley. Tina adored her labrador Goldie. Tina graduated from Turlock High in 1983. Tina enjoyed fishing, camping, the outdoors. Tina was a very good softball player. Tina and Terry lived in Wyoming for more than 10 years. Tina will be greatly missed by her family and friends
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 23, 2020.
