TJ Butler

February 21, 1981 - July 1, 2019

TJ Butler, 38, of Waterford, beloved husband, father, son, brother and grandson, passed away July 1, 2019.

He was born in Modesto on February 21, 1981. TJ graduated from Hughson High School and received his Associates degree. He later received his Firefighter 1 certification followed by EMT and Paramedic.

TJ lived to help people. His medical training began with Keyes Fire and AMR. He began his paramedic training with Riggs Ambulance while teaching CPR classes. TJ had a passion for teaching others and sharing knowledge in a way that drew you in.

TJ loved his family and wanted to make sure his children maintained a close relationship with their cousins, just as he did. He had a love for motorcycles and boats and you would often find him in the garage taking them completely apart to work on or to clean & polish before taking them out. He enjoyed watching football and participating in his Smackball Fantasy Football League, and he thrived as a coach for little league & softball.

TJ is survived by his spouse Jessica, his children Hailey and Liam, his parents Larry and Tricia, his siblings Larry (Lauren) and Lyndee (Brandon), and his grandparents Bob Harkrader and Norma Butler.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 10th from 4:00 – 8:00 pm in the Riverside Chapel at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Sante Fe Avenue, Hughson. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11th at 10:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller Avenue, in Modesto, followed by a graveside service at Lakewood Memorial Park.

The family requests that if you have a memory of TJ to share, please visit

www.cvobituaries.com



