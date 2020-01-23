Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Graveside service 1:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tom, Blundo

August 30, 1946 - January 16, 2020

Accompanied by the soaring sounds of Pavarotti, Thomas Lynn Blundo ascended from this life into the next on Thursday, January 16 surrounded by his loving family at home. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, Tom served in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1973 before completing a degree at Georgia State University. His career brought him to Modesto in 1980 where he worked as an International Sales Manager for Parker Hanafin. It was there where he met the love of his life, Rita, whom he wed in 1982. His job took him all over the world, including a long stay in Belgium with his family.

Though he loved to travel, his heart belonged to his children Matt, Barbie and Scott, whom were the frequent subjects of his photography hobby. An avid car enthusiast, his trademark moustache was often seen buried deep in a car magazine or watching a Nascar race. He had a subtle and precise talent for making people laugh and delighted in fun outings to museums, boating on the Delta and spending weekends in the mountains with dear friends, Bob and Pat Doliver. One of his activities was collecting geodes and minerals. He was greatly loved and will be forever missed. "That sparkle in your eye, will never die. So hold those memories in your heart, remember we are never apart. We love you more than words can say, this we'll tell you everyday. Our dad, our hero."

Thomas Blundo is survived by his wife, Rita Blundo; brother Robert Blundo (Julie) and his devoted children Barbie Lynn Scott (Alvin), Robert Matthew Blundo and Anthony Scott Blundo (Maria). He leaves behind grandchildren Ava and Jaden. And beloved pets, Stretch and Oh. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Vivian Blundo.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson.

