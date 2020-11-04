1/1
Tom Letras
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom J Letras
August 8, 1930 - October 19, 2020
Tom was born in Alturas,California to Jim and Dorothy Letras! He was a lifelong resident of California, currently Oakdale. Preceded in death by both parents, brother Donald, stepson Richard Barber and son Jim. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, sisters Carol, Mary and Helen. Daughter Linda Coolidge, daughter Rhonda Wells, Stepdaughter Pam Miles and Stepson Robert Barber. 18 grandchildren, well over 2dozen great grandchildren and numerous great, great, grandchildren. Tom retired from Stanislaus County Public Works after 37 years! Tom loved fishing and spent many good times fishing with his father-in-law Ken Jeffords! His greatest love and most well known for was his vegetable garden! Tom was a faithful worshipper of Jehovah, he loved telling people about the beautiful paradise on earth, where he will soon be resurrected! His Memorial was already observed!
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved