Tom J LetrasAugust 8, 1930 - October 19, 2020Tom was born in Alturas,California to Jim and Dorothy Letras! He was a lifelong resident of California, currently Oakdale. Preceded in death by both parents, brother Donald, stepson Richard Barber and son Jim. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, sisters Carol, Mary and Helen. Daughter Linda Coolidge, daughter Rhonda Wells, Stepdaughter Pam Miles and Stepson Robert Barber. 18 grandchildren, well over 2dozen great grandchildren and numerous great, great, grandchildren. Tom retired from Stanislaus County Public Works after 37 years! Tom loved fishing and spent many good times fishing with his father-in-law Ken Jeffords! His greatest love and most well known for was his vegetable garden! Tom was a faithful worshipper of Jehovah, he loved telling people about the beautiful paradise on earth, where he will soon be resurrected! His Memorial was already observed!